Alabama town featured on HGTV honors ‘Big Fish’ director

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama town known for its connection to the 2003 movie “Big Fish” is wrapping up a days-long celebration honoring the film’s director, Tim Burton.

Screenings of the fantasy flick will be held Saturday in Wetumpka, where the movie starring Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney and Jessica Lange was filmed.

Festivities began with a cake marking Burton’s 63rd birthday, and there also have been trivia and character tie-ins in the town.

Burton’s decision to film “Big Fish” in the Elmore County city has been credited with a resurgence that included Wetumpka being featured in the HGTV show “Home Town Takeover.”