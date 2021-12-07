Adele presale tickets for Las Vegas performance delayed until Wednesday

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – If you’re one of the lucky Adele fans who received a notice that you could buy a presale ticket Tuesday for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace Colosseum, you will have to wait one more day.

Ticketmaster was one of many sites impacted by an Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday. Initially, the sales were rescheduled for later in the day, but Ticketmaster announced around 11 a.m. that it was pushing the Verified Fan Presales to Wednesday.

Due to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacting companies globally, all Adele Verified Fan Presales scheduled for today have been moved to tomorrow to ensure a better experience. Fans will receive an email with updated info on their new presale time. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) December 7, 2021

Fans will receive an email with an update on the new presale time.

On the day her residency was announced, Ticketmaster allowed people to sign up for the chance to buy tickets. Those who registered for the Verified Fan Presale service and were selected have the option to buy up to four tickets. Adele fans who didn’t make the cut were notified that they had been added to a waitlist.

Ticketmaster announced in an email Monday that “due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale.”

Adele’s residency will run from Jan. 21, 2022, to April 16, 2022, and is called Weekends with Adele.