Actress Suzzanne Douglas, star of ‘The Parent ‘Hood,’ dies at 64

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Actress Suzzanne Douglas arrives at the premiere of Lifetime’s “Whitney” at The Paley Center for Media on January 6, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) – Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who starred as the wife of Robert Townsend on the popular Warner Brothers Television Network sitcom,”The Parent ‘Hood,” has died, Vanity Fair reports. She was 64.

My heart is full ,because yesterday I lost, my amazing dancing partner on TV for 5 years Suzanne Douglas. We did “Work”on THE PARENT’HOOD.I just remember a lot of laughter and a lot of tears… her regal bright light will be missed…. pic.twitter.com/RHT0rrd4zb — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) July 7, 2021

Douglas’ career spanned four decades, with work in theater, television and film.

A native of South Side Chicago, Douglas attended Illinois State University, earning a bachelor’s degree, according to the news outlets. She would go on to earn a master’s in music at the Manhattan School of Music.

One of Douglas’ last acting credits was Netflix’s miniseries “When They See Us,” which chronicled the exonerated Central Park Five story. The series’ director, Ava DuVernay, addressed Douglas’ passing on Twitter, saying: “Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.”

Academy Award winner Viola Davis and actress Jada Pickett-Smith on social media also shared their condolences.

Douglas is survived by her husband and daughter.