Talladega Tigers come up short in Class 4A state title game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AHSAA) – Williamson High School canned five 3-pointers in the first quarter Friday night to jump out to a 15-pount lead and then turned to its full-court defense to fend off defending Class 4A state champion Talladega’s valiant comeback effort as the Lions won their first state championship since 2007 with a 68-61 win in the 4A boys’ 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at Birmingham’s BJCC Legacy Arena.

JaAllen Gray and Justin Brown each sank treys in the opening quarter. Senior Jacameron Horn finished the game with four 3-pointers and had a game-high 18 points for Williamson (28-5), coached by Shumbe Hunter. Junior forward Jordan Bell had strong success inside the rest of the night scoring 11 points and clearing 13 rebounds to earn Class 4A state tourney MVP honors. He also had two blocked shots and was a perfect 3-for-3 at the foul line.

Clifton Granderson added 10 points, Robert Woodyard had nine with eight rebounds, Brown and Gray finished with 8 and 6 points, respectively. Williamson finished with eight 3-pointers.

Senior D’Corian Wilson led Talladega (26-7), coached by Chucky Miller, with 20 points, three assists, three steals and four rebounds. Arron Green ha 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Kobe Simmons finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The trip to the state tourney was the fourth in a row for Talladega, which captured its only state title last season.

Unbeaten Charles Henderson (28-0) takes on Madison Academy (31-4) at 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the Class 5A girls’ state finals to start the final day’s action. Classes 5A, 6A and 7A conclude the 2020 state tournament with girls’ and boys’ championships.