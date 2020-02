BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith made history last August when the duo brought home two straight Bassmaster High School National Championships.

Now the Briarwood Christian team will add another first to their resume when they fish alongside the pros in the iconic Bassmaster Classic.

"We both grew up watching bass fishing, especially the Bassmaster Classic and we went to it last year in Knoxville and we were like 'this would be really cool to fish in one day.' It was a goal of ours, so now here we are a year later we get the news that we get to fish in it," said Morris.