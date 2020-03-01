Mountain Brook loses in 7A state title game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AHSAA) –Robert E. Lee High School of Montgomery nipped Mountain Brook 40-38 Saturday night at the BJCC Legacy Arena here to close out the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships by winning the Class 7A state boys’ title.



The championship for the Generals (33-1) of Coach Bryant Johnson, was the school’s first in its storied history. It wasn’t settled until senior forward Jamari Smith nailed a free throw with 18 seconds left and 6-foot-3 senior teammate Deyunkrea Lewis grabbed the rebound after Mountain Brook took one final shot just before the buzzer that just missed its mark.



Senior guard De’Marquiese “Duke” Miles earned 7A State Tourney MVP with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot. He also sank 4-of-5 free throws. Smith had seven points – including a free throw ahead for good with 4:14 left to play. Lewis finished with six points and five rebounds.



Mountain Brook (32-3), coached by Bucky McMillan, was led by Carter Sobera’s 14 points and Colby Jones’ 10 points and four steals. Holt Bashinsky added seven points and five rebounds.



A total of 16,402 attended the 2020 State Championships’ final session Saturday and 65,047 attended over the six-day tourney. The attendance for the week included 8,117 on Monday, 8,198 on Tuesday, 10,552 on Wednesday, 10,513 on Thursday, and 11,165 on Friday.



While the state title was the first for the Generals, it was their second chance to beat Mountain Brook at Legacy Arena. The Spartans eliminated the Generals in the semifinals in 2019.