Mountain Brook introduced men’s and women’s basketball head coaches

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mountain Brook Spartans introduced Tyler Davis as their new men’s basketball head coach. Davis has been with the Spartans as an assistant for the last 12 years helping the team win five state titles.

“I’m elated, I’m extremely excited to be a part of this program, I have been building it the past 12 years with Coach Bucky and me being able to take over I’m extremely excited honored and humbled by that,” he said.

Davis also played basketball at Samford University.

Coach Sara Halasz is the new women’s head coach at Mountain Brook. She has a previous stint at Pinson Valley. She also played collegiate ball at the University of New Mexico and played professionally as well. She is also excited to be in the community.

“It feels great I’m very thankful very blessed for everyone who supported me for the mountain brook community welcoming me in I’m very excited to be a part of this community,” she said.

