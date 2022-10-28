Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
55°
Sign Up
Birmingham
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Local News
Alabama News
Regional News
U.S. & World
Politics from The Hill
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Crime
Entertainment
Coronavirus Update
Your Voice Your Station
Your Local Election HQ
Politics
Election Results
Newsletters
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Destination Alabama
Special Reports
Good News
Press Releases
Weather
Severe Weather Preparedness
Tracking the Tropics
CBS 42 Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Radar
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Traffic
Sports
World Games 2022
High School Sports
SEC Football
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
USFL
China 2022
College Sports
NASCAR
Golf
The Big Game
Watch
CBS 42 News
Video Center
What’s on CBS 42?
Living Local
Coronavirus House Calls
Community
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Hispanic Heritage Month
Community Calendar
CBS 42 Cares
One Class at a Time
Scouting for Food
Magic City Toy Drive
Breast Cancer Awareness
Feeding Alabama
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Internship Program
Advertise with CBS 42
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work with CBS 42
CBS 42 Virtual Job Bank
Contests
CBS 42 Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women 2023
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search CBS 42
Search
Please enter a search term.