United States Geological Survey workers push a boat as they look for residents on a street flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, NJ., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is proud to partner up once again with the Red Cross for Hurricane Ida relief efforts on Tuesday, September 7th. Our support will be shown in a full day of giving on CBS 42 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you wish to donate click here.