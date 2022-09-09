TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kirk McNair remembers a time when Paul W. “Bear” Bryant could have walked away from football.

By the close of the 1970 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide had barely broken even, ending on a 6-5-1 record. The last few seasons had not been as kind to the team as the 60s had been. Looking for a change, Bryant began looking for a new way to re-energize the offense. He would find that through the “Wishbone,” an offensive formation that would become a calling card of the team throughout the 70s.

“That reinvigorated him,” said McNair, who was assistant sports information director for Alabama at the time.

A pivotal moment in the Tide first grasping the intricacies of the Wishbone was when the coaching staff from the Texas Longhorns came to Tuscaloosa to teach the formation. Through Texas offensive coordinator Emory Bellard and head coach Darrell Royal, the Longhorns began incorporating the Wishbone offense into their arsenal during the 1968 season. The formation, which opened different ways of running the football by positioning the quarterback as a possible runner and the fullback as a blocker, became a powerful attack strategy for the team.

It wouldn’t take long before Bryant and his staff took interest in it.

“It was the tough-nose football that he loved,” McNair said.

In “Career in Crisis, Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant and the 1971 Season of Change,” author John David Briley wrote about how Bryant, who was friends with Royal, flew down to the University of Texas’ campus in Austin in June 1970 to talk with Royal about the Wishbone and how it was run. In Bryant’s hotel room, Royal would run film about the formation.

“It did not take the Alabama head coach long to make the decision to switch to this offense,” Briley wrote. “Royal recalled watching play after play with Bryant until his friend from Alabama asked how much of the practice Royal devoted to pass protection. When Royal replied ‘None,’ an incredulous Bryant decided firmly that Alabama would be spending the vast majority of its practice on offense as well.

A month later, Royal’s staff flew to Tuscaloosa during a coaching clinic to discuss the Wishbone with Bryant’s staff and show them how it was run.

“He (Emory Ballard) was ensconced in a hotel room and the Alabama offensive coaches met with him for two to three days,” McNair said.

McNair said Bryant had made up his mind to unveil the new formation during the team’s season opener against the University of Southern California.

“It was either going to be sink or swim with the Wishbone,” he said.

McNair said that at the time, newspaper reporters would come to practices to cover what was happening, but were asked to not report on the team’s work on the Wishbone. However, the Monday before the game, students who had come to the practice facility from a nearby pep rally were able to watch the new offense.

“Bryant said ‘They’re friends and classmates of these players, so I thought they might want to see it,” McNair recalled.

The previous year, USC had handily beat the Tide 42-21 at Legion Field. Flying out to Los Angeles for the game, the Tide were able to redeem themselves with a 17-10 upset against the Trojans. The Tide would go on to win the Orange Bowl against Nebraska that year, being declared SEC champions. From then until Bryant’s death in 1981, the Tide would claim three national champions and dominance in the SEC, all through running the Wishbone.

“Tickets were hard to get once the Wishbone got rolling,” McNair said.

On Saturday, Alabama will play the Longhorns in Austin, Texas, the first time in nearly 100 years that the two have faced each other at the University of Texas.