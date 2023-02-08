BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the last few days, many questions have been asked about the future of a popular Birmingham club, but few answers have been given.

Many who take part in Birmingham’s nightlife scene may know about Nana Funks in Birmingham’s Lakeview District. First started in 2006, Nana Funks has been known as a large-scale club that features live music, pool and drinks.

On Sunday, many who had supported the business over the years were sad to hear that the beloved watering hole’s days were over. That afternoon, original owner Rebecca Robinson took to Facebook to say that Nana Funks had closed.

“It appears my first born has been laid to rest,” Robinson wrote. “After 14 years as the original owners, we sold the business in Nov (sic) 2020. Hate to see that the new owner made the decision to close the doors for the last time this weekend. 16 1/2 years total in Bham. RIP Nana Funks.”

Robinson declined to talk to CBS 42 for an interview.

However, by Monday afternoon, the most recent manager of the bar, Derick Purdy, wrote his own message on Facebook, disputing Robinson’s claims.

“A lot of misinformation about Nana Funks. We were hired by property owner to manage/run the business, which we have done for over 2 years. We made the decision not to continue our role. The future of Nanas and/or the location is still to be determined by property owners,” Purdy said. “Thanks to everyone for the support while we were there! And huge thanks to Richard Tsao and all the staff that have given it their all!!!”

The outside of Nana Funks, a popular bar and club located in Birmingham’s Lakeview District. (Courtesy Drew Taylor)

When reached for comment, Purdy repeated that the bar was not closed and that his contract to run Nana Funks was up.

“There’s really not a story there,” Purdy told CBS 42.

According to the Jefferson County Parcel Look-Up, 29th Street Partners LLC are listed as the current owners of the building in the 700 block of 29th Street South where Nana Funks and Innisfree Pub are located. No contact information for the company could be found online.

A further search of property tax payments made in the last three years showed that HCP Properties LLC was also associated with the building. Attempts to reach people attached to the business license of the company were not successful Tuesday.

On Google, the business is already listed as “Permanently Closed,” even though their website and Instagram pages are still online. Typically open Tuesday through Saturday, the doors to Nana Funks were locked Tuesday night with the lights off.

With the future of Nana Funks still in the air, many who believed it had indeed closed its doors for good took to social media to celebrate the bar.

“I feel like a part of me has died,” Marion Pradat McNider wrote on Robinson’s status.

“Rip = Nana Funks,” Birmingham-based singer Michael Warren wrote.

“That back bar created over 1000 babies,” Lee Jeffrey wrote.