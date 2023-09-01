BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With gameday weekend on the horizon for Bryant-Denny, Jordan-Hare, Protective and JSU Stadiums, here is what you can and cannot bring into each stadium.

The “Clear Bag Policy” for the University of Alabama, Auburn University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Jacksonville State University allow the following types of bags into their stadiums:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small “clutch” purses, no larger than 4 1/2″ x 6 1/2″

Wallets.

Each school allows one large clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″, plus a small clutch purse. Each school stadium also allows for phones, as well as cameras and binoculars without their cases to be brought in.

During cold weather, each stadium allows for attendees to bring a blanket.

None of the schools allow the following types of bag:

Backpack or Clear Backpack

Binoculars Case

Camera Case

Diaper Bag

Fanny Pack

Mesh Bag

Oversized Tote Bag

Pattern or Tinted Plastic Bag

Purse (bigger than 4 1/2″ x 6 1/2″).

All three stadiums allow seat cushions to be brought in. UA, UAB and JSU specify that seats with compartments or pockets are not allowed.

For those with a documented medical need, medical bags are permitted through Gates 5 and 18 at Jordan-Hare Stadium at AU and through any security entrance at Bryant-Denny Stadium at UA. At JSU, attendees with medical needs will be directed to the Main Ticket Plaza on the East End of the stadium for specialized screening and entrance into the game.

At UA, complimentary clear gallon-sized freezer bags will be available at Guest Services tents located outside of each corner spiral of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Additionally, UA students are permitted to bring in coolers through Gate 6 to the Right Field Terrace Student Area.

Prior to the 2017 season, the SEC mandated a conference-wide clear bag policy, of which the “Power 5” had already started adopting. The new policy was certified by the Department of Homeland Security.