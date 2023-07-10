Photo of Bruce, a dog taken in by Rescuers United For Furbabies in Walker County (Photo courtesy of RUFF’s Facebook page).

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County animal rescue is raising awareness about fostering and volunteer efforts as shelters in the area struggle with overcrowding.

Rescuers United For Furbabies (RUFF) is a nonprofit organization that partners with local shelters to place animals in foster homes until they’re ready to be adopted. Although they mainly work with dogs and puppies, they also work with a small number of foster families for cats and kittens.

Kara Jones is RUFF’s director and co-founder, who has been always passionate about helping animals and started rescuing at the age of 16. She says the nonprofit is “in desperate need of foster homes.”

“The shelters are full and we’re turning down requests for help every day because we don’t have anywhere for them to go,” Jones said.

Jones says RUFF welcomes volunteers in all areas of service. From helping out at events to taking dogs to spay and neuter appointments to picking up supplies and donations, there’s something for everyone interested in getting involved.

“Without fosters and adopters, these animals have nowhere to go. We want to make sure that we save as many as we possibly can,” Jones said. “We’re also passionate about educating and encouraging the public to spay and neuter their animals. We have a huge stray population in Walker County, so we really want to advocate for responsible pet ownership.”

Once new fosters are approved by RUFF, they’re paired with a mentor foster parent who is available to give advice and answer questions regarding the process.

“We can provide them with a kennel, crates, leashes, dog food and we provide all the medical care so basically it’s not going to cost them anything but time and gas,” Jones said. “One thing that potential fosters always ask is ‘How do you not get attached?’ Well, the answer to that is simple — there’s always going to be another one in need, so I try to keep that in mind.”

One success story that has made a recent rise on RUFF’s social media is about a stray dog named Bruce, who Jones said is one of the most resilient rescues she’s seen in her 15 years of work.

“The condition that Bruce was in was one of the worst I’ve ever seen. He could not stand up, he couldn’t even really move me. He had more fleas [on him] than any animal I have ever seen and his gums were pale white,” Jones said. “He was so much better this morning that he was released from the vet clinic and moved to one of our inside foster homes and hopefully will be on the mend.”

Bruce’s story ties into what Jones considers to be one of the most rewarding aspects of fostering: becoming a positive force in an animal’s life.

“The most fulfilling thing is seeing the transformation some of these animals go through whether that is, emotional, mental or physical transformation,” she said. “We see that all the time and seeing those transformations and seeing them in their forever home, loved and happy, that’s the best part about all of it.”

As shelters continue to work through overcrowding in the aftermath of puppy and kitten season, Jones urges those interested in lending a hand to the cause.

“The past couple of months, the past couple of weeks even, have been the worst we’ve seen in a long, long time. So many people [are] messaging us about animals that have been dumped on them and have been dumped on the side of the road,” Jones said. “We need more people to understand how bad things really are, but we also need those people who are going to take action with us and make things better.”

Those interested in volunteering or fostering with RUFF are encouraged to visit their website or Facebook page. You can also email them at RUFFrescue@yahoo.com.