BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a joke James McClintock likes to tell.

McClintock, professor of polar and marine biology at UAB, has made 30 trips to Antarctica to study the region’s wildlife, as well as how it has been affected by climate change. In fact, his work in the region is so renowned that one part of Antarctica is named “McClintock’s Point” after him.

“I love to tell my audiences when I speak that I will never be pointless,” McClintock said.

James McClintock

Recently, McClintock embarked on his 31st trip to Antarctica as part of Abercrombie & Kent’s “Antarctic Adventure: A Changing Landscape 2022,” a public cruise where 180 people will visit the region to see how the area has changed over the years.

One of the guests on the trip is Mitch Reid, state director for The Nature Conservancy, who said that what is happening in Antarctica could soon be happening to the rest of the world if no action is taken to reduce carbon emissions.

“This is something that we are very concerned about here in Alabama not only to biodiversity in our state, but to our people,” Reid said.

McClintock said that since the Industrial Revolution of the 18th century, the world’s oceans have grown more acidic by 30 percent, adding that a third of the carbon dioxide that goes into the atmosphere eventually ends up in the ocean.

According to the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition, the Antarctic Peninsula’s average summer temperatures have increased by over 5 degrees Fahrenheit between 1970 and 2020. McClintock said warmer temperatures have affected wildlife in the Antarctic, such as the Adélie penguin, where colonies can get covered in snowfall on some points that can be as warm as 65 degrees Fahrenheit during the year. In this case, many of these penguins eggs die.

“Climate change has many ways at getting at ecological systems and organisms,” he said. “Sometimes its changes in the habitat.”

Mitch Reid

McClintock first starting taking part in the Abercrombie & Kent cruises to Antarctica 16 years ago as a way to show everyday people firsthand what is happening at the bottom of the world and how it can affect them.

“I just think scientists need to step up and get out of their protective shell and reach out to the public and share with them,” he said.

Reid hopes to take what he sees in Antarctica and use it to advocate for leaving less of a carbon footprint in the world.

“Hopefully, I can come back and not only work with our state leaders, but community leaders on telling the story on what our part in Alabama is to this global puzzle,” he said.

The cruise recently left from southern Argentina and will stay in Antarctica through Dec. 21.