BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Session Cocktails, a popular bar in Tuscaloosa, will soon be opening its second location in Auburn.

The bar, located in the former Greenbar location off University Boulevard, will open a new location at 157 E Magnolia Avenue in Auburn, a few blocks from Toomers Corner. The bar is set to open on Dec. 1.

“I felt like Auburn would be our best chance to replicate the same kind of culture and success

we have in downtown Tuscaloosa,” Hunter Wiggins, Session owner Hunter Wiggins said in a statement. “Our focus is making sure we become the best business for Auburn and the city.”

Session Cocktails is known for a drink selection that ranges from pre-Prohibition to modern cocktails.

Session first opened in 2019.