BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.”

It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at college at the time.

“I called his name, but there was no answer. It was completely empty,” Hilley said. “I don’t have any explanation for that, but I know it happened.”

For years, the family was convinced that this, as well as other things that inexplicably happened before, was a ghost. Hilley’s mother, folklorist Kathryn Tucker Windham, would go on to give a name to the spirit: “Jeffrey.”

To this day, Hilley is not sure if “Jeffrey” had another name, what he could have been in a past life, or if he was even a boy.

“We enjoyed Jeffery,” she said. “We didn’t necessarily need to know anything. We just enjoyed him as he was.”

“Jeffrey” and the paranormal would become the inspiration for Windham’s book, “13 Alabama Ghost Stories and Jeffrey,” which explored Alabama’s history with haunted houses and ghosts. Published in 1969, the book was co-written by Margaret Gillis Figh, a longtime professor at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, and became immensely popular in Alabama. Hilley said that at one point “13 Ghost Stories” was the most checked-out book in Alabama school libraries.

“I was talking to some children the other day and they said ‘We have to wait to check out that book,'” Hilley said. “Apparently, they still like to read it.”

Hilley said that despite believing there was a ghost in her home, neither she or the family were ever scared of him. In “13 Alabama Ghost Stories,” Windham described the playful ghost like this:

“Jeffrey usually confines his activities to stomping up and down the hall, stirring around in the living room, shaking lamps, and setting empty chairs to rocking; but on at least two occassions he has moved objects.”

Hilley said the family cat, Admiral Hornblower, would often be the first one to notice “Jeffrey” in the room.

“He would be asleep in his chair, then all of a sudden, stand up and screech in the room,” she said. “We couldn’t explain it.”

Both Windham and her family always held to the story of “Jeffrey” as something real. Ben Windham, who went on to a long career as a reporter and editor at The Tuscaloosa News, would often say “Jeffrey” put him and his siblings through school. Hilley, now vice president of marketing at the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, believes he was real.

“It was sort of like having a pet in the house, like having a dog or cat in the house,” she said.

Hilley said her mother would still feel the ghosts presence in the house, even after all the children had moved out. Windham would continue to live in the house until her death in 2011. Hilley sold the house to a family after her mother’s death, but has not heard about whether or not “Jeffery” still calls Selma his home.

“I think if he’s happy there, he’s still there,” Hilley said. “I can only think he must still be there or has taken up with some other fun-loving family.”