BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When it came to food, parts of 2022 left a bitter taste in people’s mouths.

While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.

Here are a few of the Birmingham-area restaurants we will miss the most:

New York Pizza

The outside of New York Pizza, a staple of Homewood’s Edgewood community for years. Recently, owners Scott Moore and Lyn Saturday announced that they were retiring and the restaurant was closing. (Courtesy Drew Taylor)

At the beginning of 2022, word had gotten out in Homewood’s Edgewood neighborhood of New York Pizza’s closing. A Homewood staple since 1982, owners Scott Moore and Lyn Saturday posted a message on the front door announcing that they had decided to retire from the restaurant business.

Bogue’s Restaurant

Bogue’s Restaurant (Courtesy Drew Taylor)

Bogue’s restaurant, one of the oldest restaurants in the city, closed its doors in September. The establishment had been a staple of Birmingham’s Lakeview district since 1938.

Superior Grill

The outside of Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that has been a staple of Hwy. 280 since 1995. (Courtesy Drew Taylor)

On July 31, Superior Grill served its last plate of its signature Tex-Mex cuisine. The restaurant first opened in 1995 at a time when there were not a lot of restaurants along that stretch of Hwy. 280. Brothers Rodrigo and Javier Jerez of Margarita Grill in Pelham famously got their start at the restaurant.

Nabeel’s

The outside of Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been a longtime restaurant and market in Homewood since the 1970s. (Courtesy Drew Taylor)

Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed at the end of September, marking the end of 50 years in Homewood. The restaurant had operated out of the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972.

Little London Kitchen

The Little London Kitchen, which has been located on West Oxmoor Road since 2019, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. (Courtesy Landon Wexler)

The little restaurant that specialized in British cuisine closed after three years along Oxmoor Road. The restaurant originally started as a red double-decker bus that would travel to different parts of Birmingham to offer food. In 2019, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette opened their first brick-and-mortar location.

Little London Kitchen reached a wider audience through exposure on the Netflix series, “Fresh, Fried & Crispy.”