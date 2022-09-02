TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — A couple of masked individuals have taken the campus of Troy University hostage armed with nothing more than a few bunches of bananas.

They call themselves the Banana Bandits. Their demands? Give a few laughs to their fellow students and anyone else who may stumble upon their TikTok videos.

“The best part about doing this is getting to read comments and hear from all the people that we bring laughter to,” one Bandit said.

Despite having a pretty large following on their official TikTok page, 117,000 followers and counting, the two students prefer to remain anonymous to avoid too much attention. All we know about them is that there are two of them, they are in fact students at Troy and like many college friendships, they met on the quad.

But unlike most friendships, they have amassed a following by placing fruit, sometimes rather aggressively, across the school grounds.

Most of the videos shared by the duo involve placing the fruit in the open hands of the statues at Troy. They fit almost perfectly, like they were meant to be there. It was a discovery that was made completely by accident last spring.

“We were just walking on campus one day with a couple bananas, planning on eating them, and we noticed the statues hands were open,” one Bandit said. “It was a pretty spontaneous decision, but we just decided to see if a banana could fit in the hand and it worked perfectly.”

It wasn’t long after the initial stunt that students started to notice the misplaced fruit and began posting about it on social media. Seeing the positive response from the student body helped the Bandits launch their TikTok career to entertain others as best they could.

Their videos in total have gotten nearly 1 million likes and their first video of the Fall semester has already been viewed more than 3.3 million times.

While some commenters view the acts as childish or even vandalism, the Bandits want to make sure everyone knows that they aren’t troublemakers.

“We do worry about getting in trouble mainly because there are people that think we are trying to trash the campus, when in reality, it is the complete opposite,” they said. “We love this campus and we love the people on this campus. We are simply trying to bring entertainment to our fellow students. We see how we can be misunderstood, but we do clean up after ourselves.”

Troy has yet to reach out to the Bandits in an effort to stop them from entertaining the campus at this time. The duo even has plans to begin monetizing their videos to raise money and donate the funds to a nearby food pantry or get involved with a local composting station.

But in the meantime, the Bandits say they will be continuing to post videos when they can and have plans for some new video ideas and places to deposit bananas. Much like their identities, they want to keep that a secret as well.

Landmarks at Troy University will never be safe again.