BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family.

His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans were going to be.

“I had come back to the area and planned on meeting up with him,” Hank said.

However, when their mother had been checked into the hospital that November and Hallmon did not check up on her, his family knew something was wrong.

By Nov. 8, Hank had not been heard Hallmon and his family became worried. He said a few days later, they reported him as missing and had asked police to do a welfare check on him. He said police had searched the house he had been staying in on 7th Avenue, but found no sign of him. The family never gave up hope, asking people on Facebook to be on the lookout for Hallmon and to keep him in their prayers that he would be found safe.

However, Hank had a bad feeling when he was watching the local TV news last Monday, where he watched a story about decomposing human remains that had been found among trash in a drainage ditch on 7th Avenue Jan. 29. Watching the story, Hank saw Hallmon’s house near the drainage ditch and knew something was wrong.

“When we saw the house on the news, we had an idea that it was him,” he said.

By Thursday, the remains had publicly been identified as those of Hallmon.

Hank Hallmon and his brother, Jeramy. (Courtesy Facebook)

In the days since he was found, Hallmon’s family has been grieving, but more than anything, they’re still looking for answers. Hank believes his brother’s death was no accident.

“The only reason I’m talking to you is regardless of what happened, someone put him there,” he said. “Someone knew he was there.”

Hank said the police, who reported to CBS 42 that Hallmon had never been listed as a missing person to them, have not been any help in the case.

“As far as an investigation, as far as searching, I don’t feel the police tried to help find him at all,” he said. “From me talking to the detective, they didn’t show any interest.”

Hank said his brother’s legacy was his giving heart. Despite having his own health issues, such as epilepsy and diabetes, he did what he could for others. In fact, a longtime goal of his was to one day work in the medical field. According to his Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, Hallmon was taking online classes at Southern New Hampshire University, where he was studying to become an addiction counselor.

“He was a loving person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it, even if it was his last shirt he had,” Hank said. “Anyone he met, he cared about.”

Hank said the family plans to have Hallmon’s remains cremated.

The circumstances surrounding Hallmon’s death are still under investigation, authorities have said.