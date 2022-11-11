TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday night, the queen made her way to Trussville.

Once there, Molly Tuttle, the queen of flatpick guitar, left it all on stage.

Tuttle, a two-time International Bluegrass Music Awards guitar player of the year, performed alongside her new band — world-class musicians in their own right — at the pavilion in Trussville’s entertainment district.

The band, billed as Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, features mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and bassist Shelby Means.

Their set covered a lot of ground, from performances of Tuttle originals like “Take the Journey” to covers of classic songs like Rolling Stones’ “She’s a Rainbow” that far surpassed the musical complexity of the originals.

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

The crowd in Trussville was one of the largest the relatively new venue has yet seen.

On Thursday night, they honked, they tonked and they got down to Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.

In the end, Tuttle obliged the crowd with an encore, finishing with a version of Hank Williams’ “Alabama Waltz” that brought them to their feet. Trussville had transformed into a bluegrass kingdom, and Molly Tuttle was its queen.