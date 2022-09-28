The outside of Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been a longtime restaurant and market in Homewood since the 1970s. (Courtesy Drew Taylor)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another beloved restaurant in Homewood will soon be closing for good after years in the community.

Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been in the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972, will serve its final meal Friday.

“It is true,” Nabeel’s management said in a Facebook message to CBS 42. “We will close after dinner service on Friday.”

No reason was given for Nabeel’s closure or what would go in its place.

Nabeel’s was first started by Nabeel Shunnarah, who was originally from outside Jerusalem. According to an article published in the Birmingham Post-Herald in 1980, the store originally catered to food spanning Greek, Arabic, Indian, Turkish, Jewish and Iranian cuisine.

“They all come here,” Shunnarah told the Post-Herald. We have to please everybody, especially the Greeks.”

After 20 years, Shunnarah sold Nabeel’s to John and Ottavia Krontiras in 1993. Krontiras was previously a marketing executive at EBSCO Industries before going into the food business. In 2004, Shunnarah died.

Under the Krontiras family, Nabeel’s expanded its food selection, adding Italian and Greek cuisine. The family also expanded the market and put in a restaurant, then known as Cafe Capri. Son Anthony Krontiras subsequently took over the business from his parents.

In 2017, Ramsey Duck took over Nabeel’s, moving the market next to the cafe. Where the market used to be is the current location of Hero Doughnuts.

Nabeel’s shuttering follows a number of beloved restaurants in the Birmingham area that have closed. Bogue’s, a mainstay of Birmingham’s Lakeview community since 1938, shut its doors earlier this month. Little London Kitchen in Homewood also closed after three years.