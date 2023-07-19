BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have released the full 911 call Carlee Russell made before she disappeared for two days last week.
During a press conference Wednesday, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis played the 911 Russell made to police at 9:34 p.m. July 13, where she reported having seen a toddler walking along I-459 near Exit 10 in Hoover. According to Derzis, this was the only call police received that night of a child walking along the road.
Read the full transcript of the 911 call in its entirety here:
Carlee Russell: Hi, I am on Interstate 459 and there is a kid walking by their self.
Dispatcher: Hold on hold on, where are you now? [inaudible]
Russell: Um, um, I’m right next to the exit, exit 10 by the Hoover Met, like getting off by the Hoover Met.
Dispatcher: OK, so you’re before that exit?
Russell: Yes.
Dispatcher: OK, and you’re heading southbound?
Russell: Uh huh, south.
Dispatcher: OK, heading towards Tuscaloosa or 280?
Russell: Towards Tuscaloosa.
Dispatcher: OK and was the child on the left or right side?
Russell: On the right side.
Dispatcher: Were they walking northbound or southbound?
Russell: Uh, they’re walking towards Tuscaloosa.
Dispatcher: Walking southbound. How old did they look?
Russell: Um, like a toddler, like maybe three or four?
Dispatcher: Did you pull over with them? Are you still with them?
Russell: Yes.
Dispatcher: OK. Are you with the child right now?
Russell: No, I’m not. I didn’t get out of the car. I can see them, though.
Dispatcher: Can you, do you mind staying and keeping an eye on them until we get there?
Russell: Yeah. Yeah, sure yeah.
Dispatcher: OK, and what kind of car are you in?
Russell: I’m in a red Mercedes-Benz.
Dispatcher: Is it a sedan or SUV?
Russell: SUV. I mean, it’s a sedan. Sorry.
Dispatcher: Can you put your hazards on for me?
Russell: Yeah, they’re on.
Dispatcher: OK. Did you talk to the child at all? Or did you say anything to them?
Russell: No, no.
Dispatcher: OK, do they look like they’re injured?
Russell: No, they don’t.
Dispatcher: [inaudible]
Russell: They’re white.
Dispatcher: Is it a male or female?
Russell: I think it’s a boy, a little boy.
Dispatcher: White male, OK. Is he wearing clothes?
Russell: Yes.
Dispatcher: OK, what is he wearing?
Russell: It’s a white T-shirt, and it doesn’t look like he has any pants on. It looks like a diaper.
Dispatcher: You don’t see any cars anywhere?
Russell: No, no cars anywhere.
Dispatcher: OK. Alright. What’s your name?
Russell: My name is Carlee Russell.
Dispatcher: And you don’t see any injuries on the child from where you’re at, correct?
Russell: No, no, but I can’t really see them that good.
Dispatcher: OK, try to keep an eye on them for the best that you can because I don’t want you to lose track of them.
Russell: OK.
Dispatcher: Alright, and does he have any shoes on?
Russell: No, not that I can see. I can’t really see that far.
Dispatcher: OK, I’ve got them on the way, OK? Just try to stay and keep an eye on them but the officers are on the way, OK?
Russell: OK. Thanks.
Dispatcher: Thank you.
Russell: OK, bye.