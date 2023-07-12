BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For Philip Anthony “Scooby” Wright III, linebacker for the two-time defending USFL champion Birmingham Stallions, his love of sports started with his family.

Born in Windsor, California, Wright III remembers watching college coaches at his sisters’ softball games, which inspired him to play at the collegiate level himself one day.

His passion for football came from his father who played at Long Beach State. Before being a full-time linebacker, Wright III played multiple positions at a small high school named Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa, California.

“My first position ever was fullback because that’s what my dad played in college. Growing up, I was more of a running back,” Wright said. “Like a tight end, h-back and then my freshman year of high school, I played nose guard on varsity. Sophomore year, I played defensive line. Junior year, I played h-back, linebacker and then my senior year, I was doing everything. I was returning kicks and stuff and had fun doing that.”

Wright said his graduating class was around “maybe 150 kids,” but that the school had a rich history of college football. He always looked forward to Friday night football games as a kid because it was “legit like Friday Night Lights to me growing up,” Wright said.

Although he went to a small school, his game was big. He was an all-state selection in his junior and senior seasons. He was a two-star recruit out of high school, according to Rivals, and there was only one school to give him a chance: the University of Arizona.

“They were the only school to give me a scholarship. I went to a Boise State camp. That was my dream school coming out. I really thought I was going to go there because I had a connection there with family, friends and such,” Wright said. “Thought I was going to Boise State, then Arizona offered me, it was like the last day of school, heading into summer workout and Arizona offered me going into my senior year. … Schools would come by my high school, but they would never just pull the trigger. … So when Arizona offered me, I went there and took an unofficial visit after they offered me, and I was like ‘screw it, I’m going to Arizona.’ It was nice. Couldn’t have been better.”

During his time with the Wildcats, he was able to play against some of the biggest names in college football history and Pac-12 history, such as 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and one of the fastest players the game has ever seen, De’Anthony Thomas.

The 2014 season was a memorable and historic year for Wright as he piled up multiple awards and hardware. He finished the season as a unanimous All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All Pac-12 while also winning the Bronco Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player in college football), Lombardi Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Jack Lambert Trophy.

“Some of my favorite moments was just winning, to be honest. It was like one of the most successful times in Arizona history, when they were relevant,” Wright said. “They’ve been a football school here and there, but they’ve always been predominantly a basketball school. Coach Rodriguez would always preach ‘There’s no reason why this school shouldn’t be successful. We have everything you want and need,’ so that’s something I look back, and I was proud of. Arizona football was relevant when I was there, and we were good.”

In the 2016 NFL Draft, Wright was selected with the 250th pick in the seventh round by the Cleveland Browns. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and was on New England Patriots practice squad. After wrapping up his second year in the USFL, Wright III doesn’t play because he wants to be in the league. He plays because he loves the game.

“I mean to be honest, this is probably my last shot of getting back in the league just because of my age and such,” Wright said. “I got hurt this year. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. It’s probably very, very unlikely. I just play the game because I love it. My biggest thing the last two years is I need three more games on an active NFL roster to get my retirement, to get three accredited seasons. We’ll see what happens, probably not going to, but stay positive and control what I can control.”

When Wright started competing in Birmingham, he immediately became a fan favorite. He plays with an infectious passion and quickly became a leader on the Stallions’ defense. He’s been a huge part of a Stallions team that recently won back-to-back USFL championships after defeating the Pittsburgh Maulers, 28-12. He said he’s grateful for the way the city has embraced him and that this season may have been the toughest one he’s had to go through.

“It’s just amazing how they embraced me and ‘SharkDawg,’ all that stuff. I just couldn’t be more thankful for the people’s support,” Wright said. “It really means a lot. … This season was a grind. I was dealing with a lot of injuries and some other stuff. It was probably the most frustrating season I’ve had in my professional career and even in college, to be honest. I was glad I made it back to play in the last two games and to finish it out as a champion.”

Wright plans to focus on letting his body heal and recover this offseason. While he’s not sure how long he has left remaining on his contract, Wright hopes his impact has been felt on and off the field.

“I always want to try and make a place better than what it was before I got there, you know? Just leave your mark and just be a good person and leave people feeling better,” Wright said. “I feel like there’s not enough of that in today’s world, so that’s something I strive for. But, if I’m on the field or on the mats, I’m going to try to rip your head off. Got to have that switch, you know.”