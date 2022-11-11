BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a few days, a new bar experience with ties to a beloved late-night establishment will open its doors in downtown Birmingham.

The House of Found Objects, the newest bar from Feizal Valli, will open Wednesday, Nov. 16, in its new spot at 2205 2nd Avenue North next to El Barrio.

Valli, who made his name in Birmingham by working at places like Highlands Bar and Grill and Hot & Hot Fish Club before managing The Collins, first started The Atomic Lounge in 2017. The bar quickly drew attention with a variety of unique qualities not found in many bars, such as naming drinks after customers and encouraging people to wear costumes in certain parts of the bar.

Before closing in September 2021, The Atomic was nominated three times for Outstanding Bar Program by the James Beard Foundation and received positive reviews in the Oxford American and The Daily Meal, which named the bar “Best Cocktail Bar in Alabama.”

Those who walk into The House of Found Objects may notice similarities to The Atomic, but many things make this new bar all its own, from a poetry corner dedicated to the late Birmingham poet Brian “Voice” Porter-Hawkins to a place for people to listen to playlists curated by local DJs and more.

The bar will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Scroll through this exclusive gallery of photos taken inside The House of Found Objects.