BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Kelsey Dossey knew it could be a good thing in the first five minutes of speaking with Samford head soccer coach Todd Yelton.

Before that May day, the two didn’t know each other. Yet, Dossey was announced as an assistant coach for Samford’s soccer program June 8. Dossey accepted the job because it was a gut feeling of peace, she said.

“Honestly, I don’t have a better explanation for it,” Dossey said.

When a Birmingham number popped up while Dossey was in her car, she knew zero people in the Magic City. Nevertheless, she answered the call from her home state of Indiana, and Yelton introduced himself. Dossey said he got her number from Andy Stoots — who used to work for Samford and is now the associate head coach at Missouri, Dossey’s alma mater.

In those first five minutes, Yelton shared his faith with Dossey, who’s a devout Christian. Dossey said that led her to come down to Samford for an interview. Yelton gave her 24 hours to decide, and after praying on it, she took the position. Before Yelton dialed her number, Dossey said she was content staying on as an assistant coach at Arkansas State.

“I’m very spiritual,” Dossey said. “I mean, my relationship with the Lord is first and foremost, and so I will say Samford kind of called me in a sense.”

In fact, Dossey said the Lord called her out of playing and into coaching. She said people have questioned why she isn’t a goalkeeper on the pitch. Before her college days, Dossey was the 2014 United Soccer Coaches Indiana Player of the Year and All-American. Her 51 career shutouts at Avon High School set a state record.

She continued her success in the SEC. Dubbed as one of the most decorated goalkeepers in Missouri Tiger history, Dossey finished her collegiate career with 11 clean slates and 203 saves. At the end of her senior campaign in 2018, she joined the Second-Team All SEC.

From there, Dossey took talents to Europe in 2019, signing a contract with FF Lugano 1976 in Switzerland’s top circuit. While with the club, she started five matches in league play and faced Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 32.

The following year, Dossey decided to shift west to compete for Barcelona’s RCD Espanyol. But on January 27, 2020, her father Kelly Dossey died unexpectedly at 54 years old. She moved to Spain nine days later, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That experience is in her testimony of faith.

“The Lord met me in every single place during that time,” Dossey said. “I mean, I survived that chapter of life if I’m completely honest. So I think again, for me, it’s less about soccer and just about how I can impact in a person-to-person aspect. Of course, I’m here for soccer, I’m here to be a coach because I don’t want to neglect that part. But again, it’s more of the relationship aspect for me.”

After the 2020-21 season, the 5-foot-8 goalkeeper trained with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit before agreeing to terms with the Chicago Red Stars. She hung up her boots in August 2022 when she assumed her new post at Arkansas State.

Dossey said she grew more as a person than a player in her professional career. She mentioned the Lord used Chicago as an avenue to meet the people she did to bring her where she is now.

Besides the spiritual realm of her conversation with Yelton, Dossey said the family aspect of Samford soccer stood out to her. Yelton said to her he started caring less about the winner and put more focus toward being people present. Since being hired as Samford’s head coach in January 2002, the Bulldogs have made seven NCAA Tournaments — including one in 2022 — and won 264 matches. They’ve captured nine straight Southern Conference regular-season titles.

“Everyone has a desire to win, so I will not say they didn’t have a desire but it’s not just putting as much emphasis on the winning, and the winning just came,” Dossey said. “So I think that’s just a really cool atmosphere to be in because a lot of times it’s, at least in this business, your job is dependent on your wins and losses.”

Throughout Samford’s summer camps, Dossey’s worked with some of her student-athletes. She said they welcomed her graciously, noting it helps that she can relate with them considering the time it’s been since she was a collegiate player herself.

Dossey said she primarily worked with the goalkeepers at Arkansas State. But at Samford, Dossey said she’ll likely alternate with associate head coach Carl Goody in instructing goalkeepers and field players. It’s an experience she’s excited about.

“It’s the typical question. I don’t get upset by it, but it’s one of the annoying ones that everyone asks everyone,” Dossey said. “It’s like, ‘What’s your five-year plan? What’s your 10-year plan? Like what are you going to do with this? Do you want to be a head coach?’ And I genuinely don’t know, but I also know I want to continue furthering my knowledge of the game.”