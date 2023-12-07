BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For years, Howell Raines wanted to write a novel about the Civil War.

Specifically, the Birmingham-born journalist who had worked for The New York Times for 25 years wanted to write a novel about the First Alabama Cavalry, a group of Alabama men who left the Confederacy to serve in the Union Army. After stepping down from The Times in 2003, Raines dedicated his time to trying to write a fictionalized account of it.

Then, Raines had the realization that the true story of the group, as well as the decades-long effort to hide the story, was better than anything he could ever come up with.

“I just couldn’t tell the story as a novel in a way that was more interesting,” Raines said.

Raines then spent years researching the group of Southern Unionists, the history of which is captured in his new book “Silent Cavalry: How Union Soldiers from Alabama Helped Sherman Burn Atlanta–and Then Got Written Out of History,” which was released Tuesday. The book is Raines’ first since “The One That Got Away: A Memoir,” published in 2006.

In “Silent Cavalry,” Raines tracks the history of the group, which was used by General William T. Sherman during his “March to the Sea” after the city of Atlanta had been burned.

In the book, Raines also covered the Free State of Winston and some of its residents who tried to secede from the Confederacy. He even covered some of his own family and their loyalties during the Civil War.

“Everyone I ever told about these white Union soldiers from Alabama were shocked. They had never heard about something like this,” he said. “I tried to figure out why they hadn’t heard this, so it became a scholarly detective story.”

Raines said that in researching the history of the First Alabama Cavalary, he also found Southern historians’ efforts to try and hide it.

“The reason they’re unknown is this plot to bury their story,” he said. “It was an historical coverup.”

Raines noted how Thomas McAdory Owen, the founder and first director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History, sought to uphold the “Lost Cause” narrative of the Confederacy, which included, among other things, the minimization of slavery in the cause of the Civil War.

“What better way to guarantee that these people would be forgotten than to not collect their records,” he said.

In recent years, officials with the department have noted its early history in upholding Confederate propaganda and have sought to offer a more complete telling of Alabama’s history.

Raines said he hopes the book encourages people to always take a second or third look at history to see what stories are being told and what stories are being left out.

“When we talk about history of my native state, we have to appreciate this fact: the history of the Alabama Unionists exists,” he said. “Millions of pages of records exists, and Alabama historians simply ignored this. When they didn’t ignore them, they twisted the narrative to depict them as cowards and traitors.”

The book is now available wherever books are sold.