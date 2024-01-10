TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Eli Gold heard it the same way everyone else did.

As news came out Thursday afternoon of Nick Saban retiring from coaching after 17 years with the Alabama Crimson Tide, the longtime Alabama football announcer said he had no idea it was coming.

“We all knew he was closer to the finish than the beginning, but we had no idea,” said Gold, who has called Alabama football games on the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988.

While Gold admitted to not knowing why Saban had decided to retire, he was happy that the celebrated coach would finally be able to get some well-deserved rest.

“Obviously, as a fan, I hate it, but I’m thrilled for him because he has earned the time off,” he said.

Since 2007, Saban has led the Tide to six national championship wins, nine SEC Championships, 10 SEC West titles and 23 bowl appearances. Outside of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, Saban is the longest-serving head coach in Alabama football history.

“I don’t know if that will ever be matched,” Gold said of Saban’s legacy.

Moving forward, Gold said whoever would be the next coach to take the reins of the football program needed to have one particularly important quality.

“The new coach has got to have thick skin,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy. He’ll be following an absolutely legend, so whoever is hired is going to have to be very thick-skinned.”

Nonetheless, Gold said he was confident that whoever UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne hired would be good.

“If you’re being considered to be the head coach at Alabama, you’re good,” he said. “He (Byrne) is not going to hire Joe Blow from Kokomo; he’ll go with someone of that (Saban) ilk.”

More than just football, Gold thinks Saban left something meaningful with all the coaches and players he helped over the years in Tuscaloosa.

“If you haven’t learned something about life from Nick Saban, it’s your fault, not his,” he said. “The man has so much good to impart to players as makes them into men. He is so easy to learn from.”

While Saban will be stepping away from coaching, Gold believes the celebrated coach is far from being done with football.

“I can’t imagine him disappearing,” he said. “He’s too good and has too much to offer.”