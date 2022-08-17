BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Michael Allen Swindle, 53, has been charged with sexually abusing a young girl for years, court records show.

According to court documents, Swindle, a Cullman resident, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with five counts of sexual abuse, five counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, and five counts of indecent exposure.

Warrants on the charges were issued earlier this month after a 14-year-old girl told police that Swindle had exposed himself and fondled her on five different occasions. The abuse began when the girl was 11, she said.

Swindle was arrested on the charges without incident at a residence in Cullman and was transported to the Blount County Jail, where he remains incarcerated as of Wednesday afternoon. Swindle’s bond totals $195,000, according to court documents. If released on bond, prosecutors have asked that the court order Swindle to have no contact with the victim.

Swindle, the prosecutors noted, already has an order of protection from abuse against him, barring him from contacting his spouse. In her petition for the protective order, Swindle’s wife said that Michael Swindle had threatened to slap his niece and burn down the house.

“He held my face down and would not let go until I screamed,” his wife wrote in the petition.

The court granted the protective order on July 8.

Court records do not currently reflect whether Swindle has pled guilty or not guilty on the charges against him.

If convicted, Swindle could face decades in prison.