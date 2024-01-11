BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On a normal afternoon in Samford University’s 5,000-seat Pete Hanna Center, the only sounds are of basketballs bouncing off the hardwood and the swishing sound of the net.

But on Thursday night, the arena will get a little louder as the Samford Bulldogs play UNC Greensboro, hoping to keep their historic winning streak– going on 13 games and the longest run in over 20 years for the program– alive.

Inside the arena, two NCAA Tournament banners hang high from the rafters, one from the 1998-99 season and the other from the 1999-00 season. The team was three wins away from potentially hanging another tournament banner a season ago, but fell short 85-82 against Chattanooga in the Southern Conference quarterfinals. The program has been on the up-and-up the past few years, but now, some believe the team and its energetic coach have what it takes to finally break through.

To those who follow Alabama basketball, Bucky McMillan is a familiar name. He began his coaching career at Mountain Brook High School, where he ran a dominant program for 12 seasons. During his time there, he won three 7A championships and two 6A championships. While also finishing with two runner-ups, seven final four appearances, 10 regional appearances and nine area titles. In 2020, he went down the road to take the top job at Samford.

McMillan isn’t knew to winning, and he’s brought that same mentality and success to Samford.

“When I took this job, I didn’t try to be anything other than me. I was just going to continuously do what I knew best,” McMillan said. “Our formula has always been, when I was at Mountain Brook, was just three things that go together; we want to be the hardest working team and program, we want to be the most unselfish program. And when you have that, when you have guys who know they’ve outworked their competition, they know they play harder than their competition and they know they’re unselfish, what happens in those circumstances is people play with a lot of confidence, that’s called being fearless.”

Courtesy: AJ Holliday Courtesy: AJ Holliday

“So our program has always been around hard work, unselfishness and being fearless because you can’t be fearless if you haven’t put the other two in. That’s what we did at Mountain Brook, and that’s what we did in high school and we had great runs, we had great culture and that’s what we carried over to Samford.”

Samford basketball has finished the past two seasons with a 21-11 record and currently sit at 13-2, but McMillan, in his fourth season with the program, said this year’s team is different.

“I would just say it helps the deeper you are into your program,” he said. “These guys are benefiting off the things that the other teams I had learned. You may see some guy now that makes some great play that wasn’t made two years till maybe the end of the season. But those players that made those effort plan at the end of the season, that carried over to last year. And now all of a sudden, those guys are doing that at the start of the season. And so now these players come in now, and that’s the expectation…Culture is values of an organization that are passed down from team to team,”

After losing its first two games of the season, including its season opener on the road against Purdue, the Bulldogs have bounced back in a major way, racking up 13 straight wins– the longest active win streak in the country– as the Houston Cougars, who had won 14 in a row, lost to Iowa State Tuesday night, 57-53. The school record is 14 wins, set by the 1960-61 team.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished 15-3 in conference play, but shared the Southern Conference regular season champion title with the Furman Paladins. This season, they want that title to themselves.

“We just got to keep playing how we play and do what we do,” McMillan said. “You control a lot of your own destiny, but then there’s some things that are outside of your control. There’s nights where you’re going to play some great basketball and it just so happens you catch a team on an incredibly hot shooting night where, they would’ve beaten the world that night. Then maybe guess what, the next night, when they’re playing the other team that’s atop the league with you, they miss every shot,” McMillian said.

“That can happen, but the truth is, if we keep putting ourselves in this position to be at the top of the league right there, we’re going to break through and not just win it outright like we talked about, you’re going to have a chance to get the NCAA Tournament…,” he said.

McMillan has had the opportunity to coach some of the best players in Alabama, some of whom have gone on to successful careers in the NBA, such as Trendon Watford with the Brooklyn Nets and Colby Jones with the Sacramento Kings. He now has a special talent running the show for him at Samford in Achor Achor, a 6’9″ junior forward from Melbourne, Australia, whom McMillan said has many of the same qualities Watford had.

“I really think that the improvement he’s made in a year has been phenomenal,” he said. “He played JUCO basketball at Chipola for Donnie Tyndall who’s a great coach. But there he was just an inside player, he took one three the whole season. Now he’s a really good three-point shooter, he can handle the ball, he can play on the perimeter, and so, I think if he can make that same improvement that he made this past year going into next year, I think he’s going to have the chance to play at a very very high level after college basketball.”

To extend their winning streak to 14, Samford must get past UNC Greensboro Thursday. The Spartans have won their last two including a victory over the reigning SoCon champion Furman Paladins. McMillan said this is one of his favorite games to play because whenever the two teams meet, whoever comes out on top, knows they earned it.

“They’re a great team. They beat Arkansas, I’m pretty sure they’re at full strength, they almost beat Vandy, great defensive team, when we play these guys it’s always a war. The games decided by one, two, or three points every time we play them. We have to be dialed into our defensive assignments, we’re going to have to be tough because they play great defense, I think we have the No. 1 ranked defense in the league and they’re right behind us at No. 2. Offensively they’re good, they’re well coached, when we play, I respect those guys a lot, and I hope the feelings mutual because we play the same kind of basketball.

Tip-off for Samford vs. UNC Greensboro is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pete Hanna Center.