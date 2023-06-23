BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Bigger, stronger, tougher.

Those are the focuses Birmingham Bulls head coach Criag Simchuk has when recruiting players during the 2023 offseason. Though the 2023-24 Southern Professional Hockey League regular-season schedule was released Monday, Birmingham’s opening night roster is far from finalized.

The Bulls can open training camp with 23 players, but they’ll need to be down to 19 when they face the Huntsville Havoc at the Pelham Civic Complex on Oct. 20. The Bulls fell two games short of winning the President’s Cup last season as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs downed them in the President’s Cup Finals. Simchuk said he thinks that’s going to be the motivating driver for the franchise to return to that spot.

“We had a young team, so they really didn’t know much about the playoffs and how short they can be and how intense they are,” Simchuk said. “So I think it was a big learning curve for everyone. We evaluated ourselves as a team and the structure. We’re kind of dynamic. I think we had a lot of skill. We were a high-scoring team in the league.”

That’s where “bigger, stronger, tougher” comes into play. For Birmingham to claim the first President’s Cup in franchise history, Simchuk said the Bulls do not want to get pushed around or beat up.

Therefore, Simchuk plans to build around Birmingham’s skill with size and grit. He noted the Bulls have already signed two skaters out of a college who are supposed to help them in that area.

“It’s not fighting. It’s not going out doing anything stupid,” Simchuk said. “It’s playing hard, playing the right way, going into the front of the net or boxing out guys.”

Simchuk said he and Birmingham assistant coach Kevin Kerr are constantly talking to players, agents and coaches. Simchuk said a lot of skaters from last season want to come back, and he’s anticipating probably signing one or two more skaters out of college.

The bench boss mentioned goalies Austin Lotz and Hayden Stewart are set to continue competing for Birmingham. So will forwards Troy MacTavish and Matt Wiesner, as well as defensemen Ryan Romeo and Chase Carter. Forwards Mike Davis and Stefan Brucato, plus defenseman Jared Bethune, have worn a Bulls sweater for the last time because they retired.

As for Simchuk, he said he decided to stay on as Birmingham’s head coach because he has the best job there is. Though the Winnipeg native knows he’ll move on from the Bulls eventually, he said he’s fortunate to be back with the organization.

The first player signed when the franchise was established in 2017, Simchuk tallied 56 points over two seasons with the Bulls. During Birmingham’s first run to the President’s Cup Finals in 2019, Simchuk served as a captain. Following the season, the left-handed shooter hung up his jersey and traded it in for a suit as he became the club’s assistant coach. He served in that position for the 2019-20 campaign and has been the head coach since November 2020.

“We’ve gone through a lot of loopholes, a lot of speed bumps and hiccups early on and now I look at where we are,” Simchuk said. “And I tip my hat off to Joe [Stroud] in the front office and all of his staff and ownership for sticking with it and investing money and time and the upgrades, the amenities they provide as an organization are key. They not only help me recruit players but keep the players here and then attract players. This is a top-tier organization.”