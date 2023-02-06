BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment.

Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night.

Two videos with the caption: “The fact they had this on TV last night at Tin Roof in downtown Birmingham during black history month…,” were posted to Facebook Sunday morning.

As of Monday morning, the post had over 1,400 shares and 800 comments that ranged from showing support to calls of boycotting the establishment.

The videos show graphic scenes from a film depicting members of the Ku Klux Klan dragging a person with what appeared to be a noose in hand.

In the statement released by Tin Roof, the establishment claims that an employee changed the television station after basketball games were over and that they weren’t aware of the programming after changing the channel.

It is not known if employees were notified of the film playing before the online posts were made.