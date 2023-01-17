BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — When Denise Jefferson was asked about her favorite memory of her son, she remembered how funny he was.

“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”

Ricardo Carlos Jefferson turned 39 years old on Sept. 26, 2022. Two days later, he went for a drive and didn’t come back home.

On Wednesday, 105 days after Carlos disappeared, a contractor installing utility poles alongside Lock 17 Road spotted a car at the bottom of a ravine near Valley Creek. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched and realized the car matched the make, model and license plate of the one Carlos was last seen driving.

The remains found in the car were determined to be Carlos.

According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, it’s possible Carlos may have fallen asleep at the wheel or didn’t know where he was going moments before the “unfortunate traffic accident.” They do not suspect foul play was involved.

The news brought closure to the Jeffersons, as each day without answers for what happened felt like a ceaseless struggle.

“It was like I couldn’t go forward,” Denise said. “I just would sit when I was all alone. Just sit and wait for him to come in the door. But now I’m healing, it’s a process but I’m better because now I have closure.”

Alongside his talent for impersonating everyday people he met, Carlos is dearly remembered for making those around him laugh.

“He was always him, you’d never get anything other than him you know, being himself,” His sister Robin said. “If you knew him, you knew that he was a jokester like he’s gonna crack on you, and you would laugh with him. He was an entertainer with his music and his jokes.”

His brother William remembered the carefree days the two spent together as children.

“I remember the times when we were younger, we’d dig up our worms out the yard, we’d bait ’em up and put them in our little bait box and head out to the pond,” William said, quietly reflecting. “He used to catch more than me, he was the better fisher, but when we’d go down there, he’d show me the way to be better.”

Denise’s favorite memory came from a conversation they had shortly before he went missing.

“He called me on the phone and said, “Mom, let me tell you what had happened because this is so funny, the funniest thing I had ever seen’,” Denise said. “He saw a big ol’ dog coming around the corner, barking. The dog was running so fast and [Carlos] looked and saw there was a little bitty poodle running the dog down.”

Remembering a story within a story, Denise couldn’t hold back her laughter as she recalled the punchline.

“So when the poodle went on its way, Carlos said the dog saw him laughing, stood up in the road and was looking at him and just started barking at him, like he was saying ‘what you laughing at?’,” Denise said, laughing. “He just thought that was so hilarious and I was crying laughing, hearing him talking about it.”

A memorial service for Carlos will be held on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at Faith Memorial Chapel, located at 600 9th Avenue in Bessemer.