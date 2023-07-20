BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, female soccer players from 32 countries will come together to kick off the Women’s World Cup.

The cup, which will run through Aug. 20, will be hosted by both Australia and New Zealand and will feature 736 players across 32 squads. The United States, which has 23 players on this year’s squad, are the defending world champions.

While the US team will be one of the higher-profile teams competing in the cup, two players with Alabama connections will represent Panama this year.

Riley Tanner

Tania Riso, right, of Paraguay and Riley Tanner of Panama battle for the ball during their FIFA women’s World Cup qualifier in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)

Riley Tanner, a forward with the Washington Spirit, will represent Panama in the Women’s World Cup. From 2021 to 2022, Tanner attended the University of Alabama, where she played for the women’s team. She previously played soccer at the University of South Carolina for two years.

During her time at UA, Tanner was named to the All-SEC second team, ranked eighth in program history in game-winning goals in a season (3) and was ranked fourth in all-time single-season assists (8).

Tanner, who is originally from Caledonia, Michigan and was eligible to play for Panama due to her mother being from there, graduated from UA last year with a Master of Public Health degree.

Hilary Jaen

Colombia’s Diana Ospina, left, and Carolina Arias, right, battle for the ball with Panama’s Hilary Jaen during a women’s international friendly soccer match at Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Both Colombia and Panama qualified to play the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Hilary Jaen, a sophomore at Jones College in Mississippi, will also represent Panama in the World Cup. As a freshman, Jaen played as a defender for the University of South Alabama’s women’s soccer team during the 2022 season.

Prior to coming to Alabama, Jaen spent three years with the Tauro F.C. in Panama, where the team won the National Women’s Amatuer Soccer Championship two years in a row.