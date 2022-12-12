BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A state personnel board has ruled that a corrections officer who was charged with being involved in the death of an inmate earlier this year in central Alabama should be reinstated in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

On Nov. 16, the Personnel Board of the State of Alabama issued an order stating that John Eddie Rodgers, a guard at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, should be allowed to go back to work at ADOC.

Following a nearly year-long investigation, ADOC officials arrested Rodgers and Latasha Patrice Terrell on May 10, charging both with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jason Matthew Kirkland, who was found dead in his cell at Donaldson on July 5, 2021. Following their arrests, Rodgers and Terrell were put on leave from the department.

In their report, the personnel board concluded that the evidence in the case did not justify dismissing Rodgers from ADOC.

“The Board has carefully considered the Administrative Law Judge’s Recommended Order and is of the opinion that the decision of the appointing authority to dismiss the Employee is not supported by the evidence and that the termination is not warranted,” the report stated. “It is therefore the Order of this Board that the decision of the appointing authority to dismiss the Employee is hereby denied. The employee should be reinstated to his position at DOC with full backpay and benefits, less any interim earnings.”

Blake Brookshire, general legal counsel for the Alabama Personnel Department, said that all state employees who are fired from their jobs have the right to appeal that decision to the board if they feel it was unjust or improper.

“To my knowledge, he should be back at work now,” Brookshire said.

In their order, the board listed several details about the alleged circumstances surrounding Kirkland’s death that ADOC had previously not released. The board reported that on the day of Kirkland’s death, Rodgers was assigned to the floor where Kirkland, who reportedly had recently been taken to Donaldson, was staying. According to the report, Rodgers took a smoke break and was gone from his post for 14 minutes. In that time, Kirkland had allegedly wedged his left arm and head out a broken tray door slot in his cell, which caused him to suffocate.

The order stated that Rodgers had allegedly known about the broken tray slot a month beforehand, but had asked the ADOC maintenance department to fix it. The door was fixed within 48 hours after Kirkland’s death.

“It is clear that if DOC protocols had been followed, the inmate would not have been in a cell with a defective tray door,” the personnel order stated. “Additionally, had DOC Maintenance regulations been followed, the emergency repair would have been made in a timely manner and the inmate would not have been able to stick his arm and head through the tray door.

“The responsibility for the inmate’s death is not directly attributable to the actions or inactions of the Employee.”

The board reported that prior to his arrest following Kirkland’s death, Rodgers’ only violations were a warning in August 2015 for “non-compliance with policies, procedures, and regulations” and a written reprimand from May 2015 for leaving his post.

Attempts to reach ADOC on whether or not Rodgers was back at work were not successful Monday.

Despite the order, Rodgers is still facing criminally negligent homicide charges in Jefferson County. His attorney, Anthony Emory Jr., said he was not sure if Rodgers was back to work at ADOC yet. Rodgers was indicted on the charge– a Class A misdemeanor– on Feb. 4 and is currently awaiting a trial date.

Brookshire said Terrell has also appealed her firing from ADOC, which the board could take up at its next meeting Wednesday.