BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Childersburg pastor who was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers months ago is planning on filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department.

Michael Jennings, the pastor of Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, talked about his May 22 arrest during an episode of the SiriusXM show, “Joe Madison The Black Eagle,” that was released Thursday. Jennings and his attorney, Bethaney Embry Jones, spoke to Madison about his arrest, which came after police were called to a house in Jennings’ neighborhood, where they saw him watering his neighbor’s flowers.

In a video of the arrest, Jennings can be heard identifying himself as “Pastor Jennings” to the officer. He also explained that he lived across the street and was asked by his neighbor to water his plants while he was gone. The officer can be heard asking Jennings to provide identification, to which Jennings refused.

“I didn’t have my ID on me anyway,” Jennings told Madison.

Jennings was subsequently charged with obstructing government operations, a misdemeanor charge. He was later released after posting a $500 bond. A week later, the Childersburg Police Department dropped all charges against Jennings. However, the pastor said he never heard anything else from the department, nor was he aware if the officers who arrested him were punished in any way.

“It’s my understanding that I don’t think anything has happened,” Jennings said. “They haven’t even apologized.”

Jones said she and Jennings’ legal team were working to file a federal lawsuit in the Northern District of Alabama and were prepared to bring it to a jury if needed.

“We’re asking for justice with our client,” Jones said.

During the show, Jones argued that contrary to the charge against him, Jennings actually did comply with officers’ requests by repeatedly telling them who he was.

“They asked him for identification, they wanted to know who he was. He told them three times ‘I am Pastor Jennings,'” Jones said. “He even said what church he pastored. He even told them where he lived.”

During the interview, Jennings explained why he did not provide his ID to officers, saying that giving one’s ID to police could end up on their record later.

“Whether you are guilty of burglary, whether you’re guilty of suspicion of something, they put it in the computer and once they drop charges and all this, if you’re stopped later on, just because you gave that ID, if you were at an incident, that comes up on your record,” Jennings said. “So many people have got records like that because they gave the police their ID and they put you in there as suspicion of burglary.”

Madison said the story was amazing.

“My mind is racing. I’m almost forgetting my questions,” Madison said. “This is crazy. This is nuts.”

Jones agreed.

“It’s very crazy and it is nuts and it’s amazing that this is still happening in 2022,” she said.

As of Thursday, no lawsuit had been filed.

