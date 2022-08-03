BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tiajuanna Harris said if you see someone dancing on a street sign in Woodlawn, you’ve come to the right place.

Harris owns Pink Poles Studio, an Atlanta-based pole fitness business that just opened a new location in Birmingham’s Woodlawn neighborhood. A video promoting the business showing a pole dance on a street sign in the historic neighborhood has gone viral, garnering well over 100,000 views on Facebook alone.

Harris started the business in Atlanta in 2013, having only taken one pole dancing class herself.

“I wasn’t even good at it,” Harris said. But in time, she’d come to believe that running a pole fitness studio was her calling.

“Just honestly speaking, it was a vision from God,” she said. “It’s a way to connect and empower women.”

She said that since opening her Atlanta studio, multiple customers had made the trip over from the Magic City. Expanding into Alabama, then, was a no-brainer.

“We thought it was a good audience to connect with,” she said.

She said for nearly a decade now, she’s worked to expand the narrative of what pole dancing means to people.

“You’ve got to look at this differently,” Harris said. “We’re not naked. We’re not performing for men. We’re in a safe space, encouraging one another, uplifting one another.

Harris said she’s been blown away by the Magic City’s interest in pole dancing.

“Our target was to open three days a week,” she said. “As of this week, we’re open seven days a week. Classes are at capacity.”

The viral video, Harris said, was a way for the studio to connect to the community it seeks to serve.

“All around the world, pole dancers use whatever they can — even street signs — to get up there and do something fun,” she said. “And that’s what we did.”

Harris said that those interested in exploring pole dancing her in the Magic City can reach out to the studio on Facebook or by phone at (470) 232-8174. Pink Poles’ Birmingham studio — called the PYNK — is located at 5359 1st Ave. North.

“You can walk in our door, and once you’re in there, nothing else matters,” Harris said. “You’ve got people rooting you on.”