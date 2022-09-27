BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Twenty years later, the director behind a beloved romantic comedy set in Alabama would love to do a sequel.

Tuesday marked 20 years since the release of “Sweet Home Alabama,” a movie about a fashion designer played by actress Reese Witherspoon who goes back to her hometown– the fictitious Pigeon Creek, Alabama– to get a divorce from her estranged husband, played by Josh Lucas, so she could get married to someone else.

The movie made over $130 million at the box office and has developed a devoted following over the years.

In a piece published by Insider to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the movie, director Andy Tennant said he would love to revisit some of the movie’s characters in a sequel.

“When I hear people still holding it dear to their heart I end up calling Josh (Lucas) and going, ‘God, I wish we were making Sweet Home Alabama 2,'” Tenant told Insider.

According to Tenant, he had written a “treatment” for the sequel, or a simple plot about what the movie would be about, for a potential sequel. Tenant said the basic story would involve the daughter of Witherspoon’s character going to college.

“My kids were going through college so it got me thinking about a new generation of kids going to school and young love and what that would do to parents when they see their kids being real grown-ups,” he said.

However, trying to get it off the ground has been more difficult, Tenant said. Outside of the treatment, no other developments have been made.

“Josh (Lucas) and I continue to lobby Reese, but she’s busy,” Tenant said.

Lucas, who said he still gets recognized for his part in the movie, said he was all for making another.

“I keep hearing that others from the movie would absolutely love to do it. I would love to do a ‘Sweet Home Alabama 2,'” he said.