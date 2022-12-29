BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout the year, 2022 proved to be a good year across several sports in Alabama.

Though neither the University of Alabama or Auburn University football teams brought home a national championship this year, sports fans saw dominance and conference championships from other teams. And with basketball season up and running, there’s still a chance of someone bringing more championships to the state.

Here are a few sports highlights from the past year in Alabama:

Birmingham Stallions (11-1), (2022 USFL Champions)

The USFL kicked off its inaugural season in April. With all games being played in Birmingham, the Stallions were able to take advantage of having a home game every week until the playoffs. They were able to cap off an amazing 11-1 season by winning the USFL Championship against the Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio, 33-30. Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough played a huge role in helping the team, Skip Holtz was the head coach and Victor Bolden Jr. was the championship game MVP.

CANTON, OHIO – JULY 03: Birmingham Stallions running back CJ Marable #11 and offensive center Cameron Hunt #78) celebrate with wide receiver Victor Bolden, Jr. #7) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter over Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on July 03, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Crimson Tide football (10-2), (6-2 SEC)

It wasn’t the year many Alabama fans hoped for considering the depth that was returning, especially on defense. The Tide found themselves in many close games this season, but against Tennessee and LSU, they weren’t able to pull it out. Bama lacked playmaking at times from the wide receiver position, something that hasn’t been a problem for a while. In a season filled with ups and downs, the Crimson Tide just missed out on a chance at the College Football Playoff, the second time they haven’t been in it since it started in 2014-15. Bama is set to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 11 a.m.

With quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson and others likely to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after the Sugar Bowl, it’ll be interesting to see what next season will hold for the team.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) salutes the fans as he leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Auburn Tigers football (5-7), (2-6 SEC)

It was a roller coaster of a season for the Tigers this past season. Head coach Bryan Harsin was fired in the middle of the season after a 3-5 start. The Tigers were then led by interim head coach Cadillac Williams, leading them to a 5-7 record during the last four games of the season. There have been a lot of changes for Auburn with John Cohen hired as AU’s new athletics director and Hugh Freeze as the new football head coach. The Tigers will look to return to their winning ways in 2023.

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

UAB Blazers football (7-6), (4-4 C-USA)

The Blazers didn’t have quite the success that they had in 2021-22, but they still ended their season the right way with a victory against Miami (Ohio) in the Bahamas Bowl, 24-20. The Blazers announced that former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer will be its next head coach. He will look to bring the Blazers back atop of Conference USA and even has hopes of getting the Blazers into the College Football Playoff.

Trent Dilfer at UAB on Wednesday, Nov. 30, as he is named the school’s next head football coach. (Courtesy Jen Cardone)

Samford football (11-2), (8-0 SoCon Champions)

The Samford Bulldogs had an incredible season, resulting in them going to the NCAA Division 1-FCS Playoffs. They were crowned Southern Conference champions for the first time since 2013 after defeating Chattanooga, 35-24. Chris Hatcher is the head coach of the Bulldogs and will look to continue on their success next season.

FILE – Samford head coach Chris Hatcher greets players as they come off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Defending national champion Georgia, which moved up one spot to No. 2 in the Top 25 after an impressive opening win over Oregon, will play its first home game of the season when it faces Samford on Saturday. The game will be a reunion for Georgia coach Kirby Smart with Samford coach Chris Hatcher, who gave him his first coaching job at Valdosta State in 2000.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Troy football (12-2), (7-1 Sun Belt Champions)

After starting the season 1-2, the Trojans won 11-consecutive games including the Sun Belt championship against Coastal Carolina, 45-26. Troy was ranked No. 24 in the country and earned a spot in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl against No. 25 UTSA, where they won 18-12. Jon Sumrall, a Huntsville native, had great success in his first year as head coach and the future looks bright for the Trojans with him leading the way.

FILE – Troy linebacker Carlton Martial (2) plays during an NCAA college football game in Troy, Ala., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Martial is poised to become the all-time leading tackler in FBS history, likely in the next couple of weeks. (AP Photo/Marvin Gentry, File)

Thompson High Warriors football (11-3)

The Thompson Warriors have been the face of 7A and Alabama high school football for the past four years and they don’t look to be slowing down. Head coach Mark Freeman helped lead the Warriors to its fourth straight state championship victory. Eight grader Trent Seaborn became a name to remember as he lead the team and now looks to be the face of a program who produces D-1 talent year in and year out. After a 0-2 start against two of the best teams in the country such as Buford and Lipscomb Academy, the Warriors dominated 7A with only one loss to Hoover. The two teams met again in the playoffs and Thompson left no doubt that they were better, winning 40-10 and defeating Auburn in the state championship, 49-24.

(Courtesy: Mark Freeman)

University of Alabama basketball (10-2)

Alabama basketball has been on a tear so far this season. The Crimson Tide have already upset two No. 1 teams in North Carolina and Houston. The team is deep with talent, length and athleticism. Freshman Brandon Miller leads the way for Bama as he is a projected top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Currently ranked at No. 8, the Crimson Tide look to continue their success and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) works against Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Auburn University basketball (10-2)

Auburn basketball is also off to an impressive start and has one of the best home court advantages in all of college basketball. The Tigers are lead by head coach Bruce Pearl and are looking to win the SEC again after being the SEC regular season champions last season. Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler are now in the NBA, but the Tigers return some starters from last season including Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper and K.D. Johnson, who will look to help them make a run at a title.

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) reacts after making a 3-pointer against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

UAB basketball (10-2)

The UAB men’s basketball team has already defeated SEC schools Georgia and South Carolina by double-digits to get the season started. The Blazers are led by senior Jordan Walker, LSU transfer Eric Gaines and Clemson transfer Trey Jemison. If the Blazers can continue to win games, they’ll have the opportunity to find themselves in the NCAA Tournament.

UAB guard Jordan Walker (10) goes in for a layup against Louisiana Tech guard Amorie Archibald (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Conference USA men’s tournament championship in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Auburn University baseball (43-22), (16-13 SEC)

Auburn baseball had a magical season as they found themselves in Omaha at the end of the season. After an impressive run through NCAA Regionals and even going into Corvallis and stunning No. 3 Oregon State, the Tigers had there season come to a close after falling to Arkansas, 11-1. They were led by the co-SEC Baseball Player of the Year, Sonny DiChiara. DiChiara, from Hoover, transferred from Samford for his senior year and batted .383 to go along with 22 home-runs and 59 RBI. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

Auburn pitcher Mason Barnett throws against Oregon State during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

University of Alabama women’s soccer (23-3-1), (10-0 SEC)

It was a special year for Alabama women’s soccer that consisted of 15-conseutive wins during the regular season. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 seed in the Women’s College Cup and won four games before their season ended in the semifinals against UCLA, 3-0. Reyna Reyes was awarded 2022 SEC Defender of the Year and helped anchor the backline to a program-record 23 wins and 12 shutouts.