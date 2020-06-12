Zipping into The Wharf in Orange Orange

Looking for the best stay-cation adventures for you and your family?

Tori Blackmon takes you to the Wharf to explore the local “must do.”

With travel bans all across the world, there’s never been a better time to explore all the fun things to do along the Gulf Coast.

Tori Blackmon visited The Wharf in Orange Beach and spoke to representative, Jim Cox, about how they have been taking in account “social distancing.”



“Shopping on Main Street, dock-side dining, you can take a dolphin cruise, ride the ferris wheel, aboard ‘The Wharf Express’ train… during the day the activities are endless!”

“… Then, once the sun goes down [guests] can watch SPECTRA The Wharf’s new laser light show!”

Jim comments that “it used to be a light show, now it has LASER lights.”

As far as implementing on-site safety procedures, Jim notes that The Wharf has added emphasis to commonly touched places such as handrails, elevators and door handles. They have added sanitation stations all throughout the property as well as extra signage to remind guests the importance of social distancing.

Jim added that since day one it has always been based around families. The Wharf has taken extra precautionary measures from a safety standpoint. “I think anyone who has ever been to The Wharf has noticed how clean it is. Now we are really focusing on common surfaces. Safety has always been a big concern, but in today’s environment we are taking extra measure to make sure everyone is safe here at The Wharf.”

Some of Tori B.’s favorite attractions at The Wharf are:

The Hummingbird Zipline Course and Civil Axe Throwing.

This summer, WKRG News 5 is exploring some of best local attractions in our area. Rather than traveling a long distance, plan your stay-cation at home – right here on the Gulf Coast. Watch WKRG News 5 each Friday at 5 p.m. as we bring you a weekly “must do.”

