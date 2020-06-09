Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Coronavirus News
Coronavirus House Calls
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Special Reports
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
Politics
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Coronavirus House Calls
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Living Local
Destination Alabama
One Class at a Time
Let’s Talk Law
Contests
Destination Alabama Watch and Win
CBS 42 Summer Sizzling with Dale’s Seasoning
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Destination Alabama Watch and Win