Women more likely than men to eat fruit, vegetables, reports CDC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –According a CDC report released Thursday, American women are more likely than men to consume the recommended daily amount of fruit and vegetables.

The most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report includes a 2019 study looking at the consumption of fruits and vegetables by American adults. Only 12.3% of surveyed Americans said they ate the suggested 1.5-2 cups of fruit per day, while 10% said they ate the suggested 2–3 cups of vegetables per day. When those numbers are broken down by gender, however, things start to look different.

14.5% of women reported meeting the daily recommended fruit intake compared to only 10% of men. A similar gap exists between daily intake of vegetables, with 12.4% of women saying they met the recommendation but only 7.6% of men.

Another factor that impacts an adult’s daily fruit and vegetable intake is age. 13.2% of adults age 31 to 50 reported meeting the recommendation for fruit intake compared to 12.6% adults over the age of 52. Only 10.2% of adults age 18-30 reported meeting the recommendation.

Race and ethnicity play a big part, too. 11.1% of white respondents reported meeting the daily fruit recommendation compared to the 12.9% of black respondents and 16.4% of Hispanic respondents.

To see the full report, click here.

