When will stores be open on Black Friday?

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo people wait in line to buy televisions as they shop during an early Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day in Overland Park, Kan. Black Friday is Nov. 29, 2019, but it might as well be the whole month of November. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are only a couple of days until Black Friday.

With many businesses being closed on Thanksgiving, many will be looking for stores and shops that will be open the first thing in the morning on Friday.

The Riverchase Galleria will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, the Brookwood Mall will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Western Hills Mall in Fairfield will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. At the Gadsden Mall, Martin’s will open at 5 a.m. with the rest of the mall opening at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, University Mall in Tuscaloosa will open at 6 a.m. with most mall shops open by 8 a.m.

BestBlackFriday.com has a list of some of the big-box stores in our area and when they will be open on Black Friday:

Academy Sports and Outdoors: 6 a.m.

at Home: 6 a.m.

Belk: 6 a.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m.

Big Lots!: 6 a.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m.

Costco: 9 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Good: 12:30 a.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m.

Goody’s: 6 a.m.

Guitar Center: 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby: 7 a.m.

JCPenney – TBD

Kmart – 6 a.m.

Lowe’s: 6 a.m.

Macy’s: 6 a.m.

Office Depot: 8 a.m.

Petco: 8 a.m.

Sears: 7 a.m.

Staples: 7 a.m.

Target: 7 a.m.

Walmart: 6 p.m. Thursday night

LATEST POSTS