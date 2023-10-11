BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth year in a row, the company’s U.S. president and CEO John Furner announced in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” Furner said. “We have so much to be thankful for, and I’m especially grateful for our associates.”

For decades, Walmart stores had typically remained open on Thanksgiving Day to kick off the holiday shopping season. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

The retail giant parted with tradition in 2020 and made the decision to close its stores on Thanksgiving to express gratitude to its staff and give workers a break. USA TODAY reported that 2020 was the first year Walmart closed its stores for this particular holiday since the late 1980s.

This year, Walmart will be open regular hours the day before and after Thanksgiving.

Target, ALDI and Costco will also be closed on Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 23.