Toys-R-Us reopens with new store in New Jersey

Consumer Alerts

by: CNN Newsource

PARAMUS, N.J. (CNN) — You may not have to grow up after all, “Toys-R-Us Kids,” the once-mighty toy retailer is back!

Toys-R-Us has opened its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year.

Cut the ribbon & open the doors! Our store at Westfield Garden State Plaza, #Paramus #NJ is now open! Grand Opening celebrations are THIS Saturday, 11/30 at 10am with character appearances, giveaways and more!

Posted by Toys''R''Us on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Just do not expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once well-known for.

Toys-R-Us says its new store is a “highly experiential small-format retail space.”

It opens Wednesday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

A second location is expected soon at The Galleria Mall in Houston.

Toys-R-Us also operates an e-commerce site, but it redirects shoppers to Target.com when they are ready to make a purchase.

