Toys-R-Us reopens with new store in New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. (CNN) — You may not have to grow up after all, “Toys-R-Us Kids,” the once-mighty toy retailer is back!
Toys-R-Us has opened its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year.
Just do not expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once well-known for.
Toys-R-Us says its new store is a “highly experiential small-format retail space.”
It opens Wednesday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.
A second location is expected soon at The Galleria Mall in Houston.
Toys-R-Us also operates an e-commerce site, but it redirects shoppers to Target.com when they are ready to make a purchase.
