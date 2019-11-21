RECALL ALERT: Some Cheese Nips recalled due to plastic pieces

(WIAT & CNN) Before you grab your next snack, you might not want to grab that box of Cheese Nips that looks so inviting…

The maker of Cheese Nips is recalling some of its popular crackers.

Mondalez Global says that small pieces of plastic may have ended up in the product.

The recall affects the 11-ounce boxes with the expiration date between May 18th and 20th next year.

Mondalez says the plastic pieces may have fallen from a food scraper during the production process.

The FDA says that no other products are affected. And that it did not receive reports of anyone being injured or getting sick.

For more information about the recall: www.fda.gov/safety/recalls