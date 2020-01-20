RECALL ALERT: 2,000 Baby strollers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to collapse risk

(WIAT & CNN) About 2,000 strollers that are sold at Target and Amazon are being recalled.

The company ‘Baby Trend’ is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, causing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

Included in the recall are four models of the Tango Mini Strollers, each with its own model number and bonnet color: quartz pink with model number ST31D09A, Sedona gray with model number ST31D10A, jet black with model number ST31D11A, and purest blue with model number ST31D03A.

The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker on one of the stroller’s legs.



If you have one of the recalled strollers, the CPSC said you should stop using it immediately and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.