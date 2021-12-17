Proctor & Gamble recalls spray conditioners, shampoos over benzene

(NEXSTAR) – Multiple brands of dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays have been recalled due to the presence of benzene detected in some products.
The voluntary recall affects sprays from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless, all of which were sold online and at stores throughout the U.S. Procter & Gamble announced the move Friday, saying it has not received any reports of “adverse events” related to the affected products but is issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to benzene can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, and upper respiratory tract. In serious cases, exposure can result in multiple types of cancer. Symptoms of exposure can include drowsiness, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, headaches, vomiting, stomach irritation, convulsions, confusion, unconsciousness and, at very high levels, death.
The levels found in the dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” P&G explained. In November, P&G also recalled certain Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays due to potential traces of benzene.
All affected products are packaged in aerosol cans. Benzene is not an ingredient in any P&G products but was found to be from the propellant used to spray the product out of the can, according to the company’s review of the sprays.
If you have one of the affected products, listed below, P&G asks that you stop using it and throw it away.
|Production Code Ranges (to
determine if product is in
scope of recall)
|Description
|UPC
|in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350
|Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz.
|37000543954
|in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350
|Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz.
|37000543831
|in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361
|Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz.
|37000544111
|in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284
|Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz.
|37000544227
|0038
|Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz.
|80878188710
|in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046
|Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz.
|80878192397
|in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349
|Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.
|80878190898
|in the range of 9108-9303
|Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.
|80878188758
|in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288
|Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz.
|80878188765
|in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266
|Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz.
|80878188987
|0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325
|Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
|381519187957
|in the range of 9196-9246
|Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
|381519187544
|in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349
|Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
|381519187537
|in the range of 9047-9072
|Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|190679001498
|in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348
|Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|190679000262
|in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348
|Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|190679000255
|0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294
|Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|190679000248
|in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312
|Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz.
|190679000330
|in the range of 9009-9058
|Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz.
|80878177042
|in the range of 9025-9260
|Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz.
|80878185276
|in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329
|Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz.
|80878188727
|in the range of 0139-0140
|Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz.
|381519187834
|in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189
|Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187285
|in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345
|Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187278
|in the range of 9047-9123
|Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187360
|in the range of 9072-9176
|Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187285
|9085
|Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187278
|in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344
|Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz.
|37000543787
|in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297
|Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz.
|37000543978
|in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007
|Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|37000876717
|in the range of 9046-9228
|Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|37000779421
|in the range of 9040-9239
|Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|37000785170
For more information about the impacted products and to receive a reimbursement, P&G recommends visiting the websites for each brand.
In July, Johnson & Johnson recalled some Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens after low levels of benzene were found in products. Three months later, Coppertone recalled five of its sunscreen spray products for the same reason.