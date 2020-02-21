Infant sleeper recalled due to suffocation risk

(WWLP/CNN) – Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.
The inclined sleep accessory is found in Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet and Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063). The inclined sleeper is the only part of the product being recalled.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the product was recalled Thursday after infant deaths were reported after the infants rolled from their back onto their stomach or side.
The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the sleeper accessory and contact Kolcrat for a $35 voucher to be used on their website or a $20 refund. The voucher is valid until February 20, 2022.
Owners of the product can continue using the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory. About 51,000 bassinets were made.
