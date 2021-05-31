High levels of cancer-causing ingredients in several sunscreen brands, study says

(WJW) – An independent study claims several popular brands of sunscreen contain high levels of benzene, a known carcinogen.

Out of nearly 300 different sunscreen products, 27% contained benzene, according to Valisure.

Valisure is an online pharmacy that tests medications and supplements for safety and consistency.

Valisure says it analyzed 294 unique batches of sunscreen from 69 different companies. Fourteen batches of sunscreen contained between 2.78 and 6.26 parts per million of benzene.

Currently, the FDA has a restriction on benzene in products set at 2 parts per million. But the agency also says “if their use is unavoidable in order to produce a drug product with a significant therapeutic advance, then their levels should be restricted”

Valisure is asking for a recall of the affected products.

“Benzene is known to cause cancer in humans according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the World Health Organization, and other regulatory agencies,” Valisure says.

You can check the list of studied sunscreens here.