Hallmark recalls 4,000 candles that could break from heat

(WIAT) — Hallmark is recalling a line of its scented candles.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves more than 4,000 Balsam Soy Blend jar candles.

The company says there are concerns when the candle is lit, the glass jar could break causing possible fire and lacerations hazards.

If you have one, stop using it and return it to the store for a full refund and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

The firm has received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries have been reported.

How to identify the recalled item:

Hallmark, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle. Date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle’s underside.



